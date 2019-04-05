Roger Roland Dottei, 89, passed away on April 1 st , 2019. He was born on July 18, 1929 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Dave and Julia Dottai. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Dottei; sister, Doris Jacket and his wife of 66 years, Merelette Dottei. He is survived by his sons, David and Michael; grandsons, Dalton Dottei and Justin Garrett; great grand daughters, Everly Dottei and Ella Garrett; Roger was a very special uncle/ dad to Roxanne and Stephen Siekmann and like a grandfather to Renee Natzke and Christopher Siekmann. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him deeply. Roger proudly served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps; he was a Korean War veteran. He is currently a member of St, Mark Lutheran Church in Conroe, Texas. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will Monday, April 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00am at St. Mark Lutheran Church with the graveside service immediately following in the Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com .