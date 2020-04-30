Roger H. Fisk was born on June 15, 1949, in Dallas, Texas and went to be with Jesus on April 28, 2020, at his home in Conroe, Texas. Roger is survived by his children, Shannon Banda, Lisa Buckaloo and Johnathan Fisk; his grandchildren, Desiree Nunez, Vincent Sanchez, Cole Bigger (USN), Kyle Bigger, Carson Bigger, Gracie Buckaloo, Allie Buckaloo, Seth Fisk, Kelsey Fisk; great-grandson, Vincent Sanchez; sisters, Glenda Adams and Rose Browning and brother, Phillip Fisk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at McNutt Funeral Home, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m.