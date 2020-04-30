Roger Fisk (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Fisk.
Service Information
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX
77301
(936)-756-2724
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger H. Fisk was born on June 15, 1949, in Dallas, Texas and went to be with Jesus on April 28, 2020, at his home in Conroe, Texas. Roger is survived by his children, Shannon Banda, Lisa Buckaloo and Johnathan Fisk; his grandchildren, Desiree Nunez, Vincent Sanchez, Cole Bigger (USN), Kyle Bigger, Carson Bigger, Gracie Buckaloo, Allie Buckaloo, Seth Fisk, Kelsey Fisk; great-grandson, Vincent Sanchez; sisters, Glenda Adams and Rose Browning and brother, Phillip Fisk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at McNutt Funeral Home, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m.


Published on yourconroenews.com from Apr. 30 to May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.