1/
Ronald Kenneth Cooper
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Kenneth Cooper, 73, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1947 in Houston, Texas, to George and Valda Cooper. Ronald faithfully served in the United States army during the Vietnam War with distinction. He retired from the Texas Forest Service. He loved to fish, hunt, and grow a garden with his lifelong friend Kenny Hasara; but most of all he loved his family. Ronald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ronald was so proud and he cherished all his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Peggy Cooper; daughter Christie Minalga and husband Matthew; grandchildren Audrey, Lily and Dylan Minalga; brother Johnny Cooper and a host of friends. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
9367563311
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved