Ronald Lee Heemstra, born to Don and Helen, August 22, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home in Willis, Texas, March 23, 2020.

Some of Ron's favorite hobbies were fishing, camping, hiking, and spending time with family. In high school, he competed in wrestling and helped his parents build their two-story home. Ron was a problem solver and an extremely accomplished machinist that loved teaching and discussing his ideas and theories with his children. One of his favorite quotes in response to someone saying "I have to work today" was "you mean you get to work today". Ron is survived by his wife, Ann Heemstra; sisters, Judy (Joe) Hanichen, Shari ( Jeff) Piccard, Terri (Steve) Katsma; daughters, Samantha Heemstra, Mandy (Matt) Schubert, Tether Althaus, Bobbie Cormier; son, Duston (Jennifer) Althaus; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Heemstra, father Donald Heemstra, and brother Roger Craig Heemstra. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. In honor of "Ron", the family prefers memorials be made to the at or at

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graceful Memorial Chapel, 3160 Brownie Campbell Rd. Houston, Texas 77038