Ronald Paul Neve, age 82, passed away on October 17, 2019, at his residence in Gulfport, Miss.

He was born on July 25, 1937, to the late Paul H.W. and Doris L. (Van Horne) Neve. Ron grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Ron then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for over 20 years primarily stationed in Texas. Following his service, he was a small business owner in Conroe, Texas.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Clayton W. Neve.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan L. Monaghan of Austin, Texas; sisters Peg L. Konecky, of Council Bluffs, and Cheri L. Sublet, of Houston, Texas; nieces Abby Sublet, Chelsea Sublet and Ann (Brent) Stichler; great-nephew Logan Stichler and great-niece Halle Stichler; long-time companion, Barbara Grace; and many special friends.

A private family internment will be held at a later date in Council Bluffs.