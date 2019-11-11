Ronnie Eikenberg, known to friends as "Ike", passed away suddenly at his home on November 9th, 2019, at the age of 63 years.

A native Texan raised in Houston, Ike attended Baylor University and Sam Houston State University, graduating with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and Educational Administration. During Ike's Baylor tenure at Baylor University, he played under famed coach, Grant Teaff and helped the team to become Southwest Conference Champions in 1974.

While at Baylor, Ike met the love of his life, Babette Metcalf. Babette and Ike met on the basketball court where she quickly showed him who reigned supreme on the court. Their love grew from there and they got married on June 17, 1978. In time, the Baylor Bears would raise two cubs, Chris and Amy who would go on to share their parents' passion for life and Baylor athletics.

Ike's career in education spanned more than three decades. His time in education culminated with the role of Director of JJAEP Schools for Conroe Independent School District.

Ike retired in 2014 and along with his wife Babette left the hustle and bustle of Montgomery County for the tranquility of Camp Wood in Real County. Babette and Ike quickly got to work designing and building their dream home at the base of Crown Mountain. While building their forever home, the Eikenbergs ended up building a network of close friends and family that would enrich their lives for years to come.

Ike got his feet wet in Camp Wood volunteerism in 2012 by joining the Crown Mountain Water Service Corporation Water Board, but as the years went on and Ike's passion for the community of Camp Wood grew, his role within the community extended. He served on the Camp Wood Library Board, grew in leadership amongst the community of believers at Saint Mary of Magdalen, and took up the role of Emergency Response Coordinator for Real County.

Ike is survived by his wife of 41 years, Babette Eikenberg, children, Chris Eikenberg and Amy Eikenberg Renz, son-in-law Adam Renz, and his big brother, Chuck Eikenberg. Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mudge Eikenberg, and sister Liz Eikenberg.

A visitation was held at Nelson Funeral Home in Camp Wood on Monday, November 11th with a rosary in Ike's memory. Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 9:00am, on Tuesday November 12th at Saint Mary of Magdalen's and will be officiated by Father Clay Hunt and Father Sady Nelson Santana. He will be taken back to Conroe, Texas and laid to rest in Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 AM. A visitation for friends and family in the Conroe area will occur Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ike's name can be made to the Camp Wood Public Library at PO Box 138, Camp Wood, TX 78833.