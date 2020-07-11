1/1
Ronnie Gene Garris
Ronnie Gene Garris, 73 of Willis passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Ron was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina and grew up in Thurmond, North Carolina. In the late 1970's, Ron moved to Texas and has been a Texas Real Estate businessman that loved his job and his friends and clients ever since. He was the Broker / Agent at Garris Real Estate. Ron loved golfing, backyard barbecues, and visiting the casinos...but most of all he loved his wife Robin and his family.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Robin, son Kevin Garris and wife Normalyn, daughter Annette Alley and husband Brian, son Bobby Garris and wife Jesmine, 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sisters Verna and Retha, and numerous other family members.

Ron's memory with his friends means a great deal to his family, because you are all family. As we made arrangements, the risk of COVID spread became our main concern. We are now planning an all-day visitation (9:00am-5:00pm) on Thursday, July 16, 2020 to pay respects with no services.

Ron will be placed inside the Mausoleum in Garden Park Cemetery and that will be for immediate family only.

We know there will be a vaccine by Ron's birthday, June 15 th . We would like to celebrate Ron with a fish fry and help the Animal Shelter on Sgt. Ed Holcomb. Ron loved walking through and feeding the dogs cookies. We can't wait to see you all on June 15 th , 2021.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 11 to Jul. 24, 2020.
