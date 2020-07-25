Rose Acosta

Rose Marie Acosta, 56, of Conroe, was born in Snyder, Texas on May 6, 1964 to Jesse and late Elena (Hernandez) Villarreal. She passed away on July 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving and caring family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday July 30, 2020 in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Conroe Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home for visitation on Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 pm.

Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. As the owner of Rosa's Angel Care Home; she had a servant's heart and spent many hours caring for others who could not care for themselves. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her father; her beloved husband of 18 years, Cruz Acosta; children: Priscilla Estrada and husband Efrain, Patricia Garcia and husband Trinidad, Paul Garcia and spouse Rosie Arebalo; grandchildren: Priseffani Estrada, Julian Garcia, Evan Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Ruben Garcia, Penelope Garcia, Roselynn Garcia; 11 siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.