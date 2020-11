Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Pierson Durst was born January 23, 1939 in Conroe, Texas to Flossie Anderson- Pierson and & William C. Pierson Sr. She was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 6, 2020 in Spring, Texas.



Cherished memories will be held in the hearts of her spouse: Robert Durst, children: Patrice L. Durst, Robert (Dyon) Durst, Marcus (David) Durst, Detra D. Levige (Elvis Sr) and Igalious (Dewayne) Durst, grand- children: Christine Levige, Elvis Levige Jr., Travis Durst, DeMarcus Durst (Jasmine), Joshua Durst, Nicholas Durst, Quaira Durst, Jasmine Durst, great- grandchildren: Mar'Kayia Levige, Jayden Levige, William Levige, Marqueis Levige, Mason Levige, Elissa Levige, Zayden Durst, Elijah Durst, Aaliyah Durst and Rhyder Durst, siblings: Loretta Beller, Lovelis



Pierson (Charles), Rudolph Pierson (Artelia), Verna Jordan, Tom Pierson (JoAnn),Lee Russell (Leon) Marjorie Davis, Jerry Pierson (Vera), Velma Douglas, Mollie Sublet.



Visitation, Sunday 11:00-12:30 @ Lone Star MBC, 19033 Main St. Conroe, TX 77385. Services, 1:00 pm @ Rayford Rest Cemetery,Spring,TX.



