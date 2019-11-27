Rose Willis Piske, 82, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 10, 1937, in Algiers, Louisiana to the late Joseph B. and Mary Adela (Moriarty) Willis.

Rose lived her life full of joy and love for her family and others. She was a faithful and loving wife and a dedicated, compassionate mother who loved her family with her whole heart. Her many friends learned she would do anything she could to help others. Rose will live forever in our hearts as she rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is already missed by all who were blessed to love and be loved by her.

Rose is survived by her loving husband, William Edward Piske, Sr; her daughter, Leslie Brown and husband, David; her son, William Edward Piske, Jr. and wife Deborah; her sister, Rita Willis Lobue; grandchildren, Raegan Piske, Cameron Piske, Christopher Williams, Allison Willie; and her great grandchildren, Brenden Willie and Kennedy Willie.

In addition to her parents, Rose was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Willis, Alvin Willis, Wortha Willis; and her sister, Anita Flanagan.

A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington with Father Roger Malonda Nyimi officiating.

