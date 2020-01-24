Rouye Rush, of San Marcos, Texas passed away peacefully January 17, 2020. She was born November 22, 1922 in Elbert, Texas and spent most of her early years in Wink, Texas. There she met her husband, Stanley V. Rush. They lived mostly in Texas, especially Conroe, but also in California, Delaware, Alabama and Pennsylvania. Rouye and Stanley eventually settled in Marble Falls. Following Stanley's death, Rouye moved to San Marcos where she quickly became involved in activities at the First Baptist Church, The San Marcos Heritage Association, San Marcos Visitors' Center, Friends of the Library, Meals on Wheels, and the Jr. Sorosis Club. Recognized for her myriad contributions to others, Rouye was inducted into the San Marcos Women's Hall of Fame in 2003. She was also an avid and gifted quilter, active in the guilds/bees of San Marcos, Austin and New Braunfels. She also travelled throughout the U.S. and England to enjoy quilts of others. She loved people and loved engaging with them but family was her greatest joy. She was active in the lives of her grandsons, attending school and sporting events regularly. "Aunt Rouye" adored her extended families - Heasley and Rush - and eagerly awaited every Thanksgiving gathering, reunion, lunch or visit with them. She was the family genealogist, travelling to libraries, courthouses and cemeteries to trace both families' lineages. Rouye was predeceased by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and sister, her daughter Candice Rush, and her son-in-law James Pape. She is survived by her daughters Sheran (Bob) Shepps of Portland, Oregon; Dianne Pape of San Marcos, Penny Rush of Portland, Oregon; son Stanley (Linda) Rush, Jr. of Bertram, Texas; grandsons Rob (Kim Parker) Shepps, Jason Shepps, Rush Pape, Brazos (Gloria) Pape and Grayson Rush as well as great-grandchildren Maya and Sela Shepps and Mateo and Andres Pape, who lovingly called her "Great Rouye". Contributions in Rouye's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 325 W. McCarty Lane, San Marcos, Texas 78666 or to a .

The Celebration of Life for Rouye will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. It will be at the First Baptist Church, 325 W. McCarty Lane, San Marcos, TX.