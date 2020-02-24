Roxy Thompson passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Roxy was born Roxana Lee Hammond to her parents Fredrick Hammond and Eula Catherine Hammond. She entered this world on April 20, 1934 in Martinsville, Illinois. She was the youngest of five children. After completing her schooling in Westfield, Illinois, she left age of 17 to attend Airline communications school in Omaha, Nebraska. After a few months in Omaha, she was transferred to Kansas City, Missouri to work for TWA Airlines, in their communications department.

While in Kansas City, she met her first husband, Louie Armstrong. Roxy and Louie had four children; Rex Armstrong, Jill Armstrong, Jana Armstrong and the now deceased Jay Armstrong. Roxy and Louie moved to Panorama Village in 1994, and Louie passed away in 1999.

Roxy met Frank Thompson in 2002, and they were married on January 11, 2003. Roxy was an accomplished seamstress and owned and operated her own sewing shop for many years in Ft. Scott, Kansas.

Roxy was a wonderful cook. Her meals were always enjoyed by her many friends.

Roxy was always cheerful and a real joy to be around. She was a very prominent citizen of Panorama Village. She served as president of the Ladies Association and the president of the Niner's Golf Group. She was very proud of having a hole-in-one. She served on numerous civic communities. She and her husband were in charge of the hospital visitation for Conroe Methodist Church. One of her many beautiful features was her flowing white hair as well as her constant smile.

She always considered Panorama Village her real home. Roxy was like a beautiful flower in full bloom.

A memorial service for Roxana Armstrong Thompson will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com