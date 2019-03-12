Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy D. Musgrove.

Roy Neal Musgrove was born on February 24, 1955 and passed away on March 10, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Mathilda Musgrove. Roy was employed at Jefferson Chemical/Texaco/Huntsman Plant for over 40 years. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Groceville Baptist Church in Cut-N-Shoot with a 10 am funeral to be held. Burial will follow in the Wealthy Cemetery in Normangee, Texas.

T hose wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com.