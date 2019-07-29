Roy Donald Pickett was both Father AND Mother to his only child, Lynn as well as a proud veteran. He was born March 21, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He voluntarily joined the Army to fight for his country in the Vietnam War, where he was seriously injured. He recieved various awards including the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Metal with 1 Bronze Service Star, and Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Badge. He was loved and like by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Roy enjoyed spending time out on the lake, fishing, camping, and boating, with his daughter. He also loved being surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter: Jewel Lynn Pickett-Hansen & husband Rowdy, his four grandchildren: Michael John Grafft Jr. & wife Jackie, Kaly Amber Medrano, Ashley Nicole Medrano, & Jaime Lee Medrano, & his two great grandchildren: Callan Elizabeth Grafft & Braylee Belyeu Grafft. He is proceeded in death by his father Wallace Pickett & mother Jewel Wyles.

There will be a ceremony held on August 3, 2019, at The Lake Conroe Park, which is located directly off of HWY 105, in Montgomery, TX., and will be at 12pm (Noon), where his ashes will be spread out over the lake. The address for The Lake Conroe Park is: 14968 TX-105, Montgomery, TX 77356. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com