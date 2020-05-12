Roy Dean Williams, Sr, was born the 4th of October 1936 in Arkoma, Oklahoma, and passed on to his reward on the 9th of May 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Roy loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus, with all his heart and this love he gave freely to his family and friends. Roy was a hardworking family man, passionate about everything he did. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Peggy "Mini" Williams, and four grandchildren, Ben Grimmer, Alain Williams, Joseph Kirsch, and Brit Riojas. He is survived by his children, Lynn and Jeff Reagan; Jan and Benny Grimmer; Roy and Shelley Williams; Lisa and Jim Murphy; Glen and Shannon Williams; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. A Celebration of Roy's life will be scheduled in the near future, when we can all gather together and rejoice.