Roy Lee Steelman passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91.

A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hurst, TX. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Mission Central, 740 E. Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053; or to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org .

Roy was born on August 14, 1927 in Conway, Arkansas. He attended schools in North Little Rock and graduated from Little Rock University with a degree in civil engineering in the early 1950s. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947 and came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Joyce Swearingen on August 5, 1948. The following year their daughter, Marilyn, was born followed by the birth of son, Larry, in 1953. In 1952 the family moved to Conroe, TX for his job and remained in Conroe or The Woodlands for the remainder of their 61-year marriage.

Roy has a 32 year career as a corrosion engineer with Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. Following his retirement in 1982 he continued to consult in the field until 2007. He held memberships in many professional engineering organizations, including a lifetime membership in the National Association of Corrosion Engineers.

Roy married Elise Ball in 2010 and moved to Hurst, TX where he made many friends through his church and hobbies.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce.

He is survived by his wife, Elis Ball Steelman; daughter, Marilyn (Vic) Marsico; son, Larry (Jack) Steelman; stepchildren, Karen (Mark) Hood and Kelley (Janet) Ball; grandchildren, Jake (Rachel) Marsico, Suzanne (Wes) Jackson, Laine Steelman, Austyn Steelman, and 5 great grandchildren.