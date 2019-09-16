Royce Evan Oualline, born November 28, 1956 was called home to be with our heavenly Father, Tuesday September 10th, 2019 at the age of 62.

Evan was twice retired as a Peace Officer, first with the City of Bellaire Police Department and second with the City of Tomball Police Department. After retirement Evan remained a Peace Officer for the Lone Star Community College, and in his career, gave back to his community by trying to make the world a safer place for all.

In Evan's spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the whole state of Texas. It would be very hard to imagine a city, county, expanse of land, lake, river or stream that he hadn't visited within his life, on many occasions with friends and or family.

To all who knew Evan, his love and care for friends and family was undeniable, and he never met a stranger that wouldn't fall in love with his infectious smile, optimism, and truthful sarcasm.

Evans family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes, and ask that you remember Evans love and caring for his family and friends, as well as treat others the way he would treat you, with love and compassion.

He is preceded in death by his father Royce Oualline. He is survived by his wife Glenda Oualline, children Stacy Griffin (husband Hayden), Steffanie Hosler (husband Kevin), and Jeremy West, three grandchildren Kirsten, Justin and Kasey, as well as three great grandchildren, mother Val Oualline, sister Muffet Allen (husband John), niece Taylor, and many other family members, friends and colleagues that were fortunate to have met and spent time with him.

Memorial service for Royce Evan Oualline will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Willis, in Willis, Texas on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00pm.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com