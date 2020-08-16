Ruben Noe Barreiro, 68, was a wonderful and caring man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. His death was unexpected to all who knew him.
Ruben was the son of the late Zacarias and Guadalupe "Lupe" Barreiro, who we know welcomed him with wide open arms along with his sister, Gloria Barreiro Garza.
When his dad, Zack passed, Ruben continued his legacy as a shoe repairman. He loved to help others, especially those in need, give nutrition and fitness advice, make people laugh and was always finding ways to keep people motivated. He had such a caring heart, he wanted to get well to get home to his four rescue dogs and get back to operating his shoe business.
He is survived by the love of his life, Flavia P. Barreiro; sons Benjamin and Steve Barreiro; daughter Belinda. Ruben loved his sister, Irene B Guajardo, who he called every single day to share another medical "remedy" or to share a joke or two. He is also survived by his brothers, Abel, Daniel, Noel; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and countless lifelong friends.
Our frequent girl trips to the valley will never be the same without Ruben's hospitality and his sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gloria Barreiro Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund at University of Texas RGV @ https://give.utrgv.edu/utrgvfoundation
or Gloria Barreiro Garza Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Development Office, 1201 W. University Drive, Edinburg, Texas 78541.
In light of COVID-19, the family will celebrate Ruben's life at a later date.