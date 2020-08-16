My cousin Ruben was one of the cool people back at McHi along with my cousin Irene they had the best parties & I was lucky enough to get invited even though I was only a sophomore....along with my buddy Jaime we had the best times....the parties at the Hotels on 10th I will never forget .. there was even this guy dressed as Batman jumping into the pool...great times thanks to you Ruben

