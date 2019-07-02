Ruby "Ma" Turner passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 69 and was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She spent her life rocking her babies, either her own family or countless others during her 20 plus years while she worked at Todd's School of Merit in Willis.

Ruby was preceded in death by Laura "Nanny" Rodgers (Grandmother), Ruby "MeMaye" Brister (Mother), James Morrow (Father), Gilbert Morrow (Brother). She is survived by her husband of 49 years James "Pa" Turner; Siblings, Laura "Lynda" Elam and husband Ricky, Harvey Glen Morrow; Children, Billy Hirsch and wife Sherry, Tommy Turner and wife Linda, and Rebeca Belton; Grandchildren, Noel Sensat and husband Scott, Chelsey Hirsch, Marcus Forrest, Holland Byrd, Megan Olin and husband Rob, Cody Reynolds and wife Melinda, Raleigh Turner, Josh Belton, TJ Turner, and Travis Turner; Great grandchildren, Jace Sensat, Robby Olin, Hudson Olin, Scylar Reynolds, and Alayna Reynolds, along with numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Ruby mainly enjoyed keeping up with her family, but when she was not visiting with them, she also enjoyed gardening, a little resale shopping, watching the Braves, listening to country music with Pa, and she sure loved her chickens, horses, pigs, one-eyed bull, and all the dogs and cats she has had throughout her life. She touched everyone with her loving kindness and sweet soul and her family treated her as a Princess. We know her crown is shining bright in Heaven.

Visitation will be July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6th at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, TX. Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave the family a written condolence.