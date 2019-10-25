In Loving Memory of Russell Newton Maner. Russell was born on October 18, 1979 in Oklahoma City. He passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2019 at age 40. Graduated from Oak Ridge High where he played football. He lived life with passion. He loved his family and football. One of his favorite pastimes was watching Oklahoma Sooners play. He will forever be missed.

Russell is preceded in death by his brother Jacob W. Maner. He is survived by his parents Steve and Sandi, his brothers Justin and Chris, his children Allie, Royce, and Juliet.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at The Fellowship Church, 12314 Rose Rd in Willis, Tx.

In lieu of flowers, a gofundme has been setup.