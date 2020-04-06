Ruth Golden Clark, 88, went home to be with the lord on Monday, March 30th, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ruth was born on December 4, 1931 in Speaks, Texas to Annie French and Edward Fenner. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 30 years Bobby Clark; by brother Charles Fenner; by daughters Joncia (Clarence) Perry, Kimberly (Wes) Bolinger; by sons Rodney (Patsy) Brownson, Gerald (Lynne) Brownson, Tim (Leah) Golden and Dennis (Paula) Clark; by grandchildren Jack and Lily Golden, Henry Morgenthau, Ryan Clark, Julia (Oscar) Gallegos, Sean (Lisa) Bolinger, Andrew Bolinger, Bryce Bolinger, Tyler Bolinger, Aimee Bolinger, Holly (Robert) Townsend and great granddaughter Annie as well as many cousins and close friends. Ruth was preceded recently in death by her grandson Jordan Bolinger and her cousin Margaret Heath, who was more like a sister.

Ruth was a member of the Willis community for over 45 years, she loved sports and served as the president of the Willis Athletic Booster Club in the late 80's. Throughout most of the 80's and 90's Ruth could be found cheering on the Wildkat football team in the stands along with her dear friends James and Burma Luke. Ruth was a longtime business owner, owning and managing a custom home building company (Golden Homes) and in later years a residential electric business (BR Electric). In addition to running a business, Ruth was active in managing the Far Hills Utility District where she enjoyed many years of friendship.

Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed her time there volunteering and teaching young woman life skills and making a positive impact on others.

Ruth will always be remembered for her generosity, her positive demeanor and her kindness to everyone that she met. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be forever loved and missed. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.