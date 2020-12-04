In loving memory of Ruth and Bob Clark:



Ruth Golden Clark - December 4, 1931 through March 30, 2020



Bobby Eugene Clark - February 5, 1930 through October 7, 2020



Married February 9, 1990 and Marriage Sealed February 16, 1991 (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints)



Mom we all are still in shock with your passing with no warning. Then a little over 6 months later, your husband of over 30 years, Bob passed. We were stunned to learn of Bob's passing on October 7 after being notified through an email from an attorney on October 21, 2020. We are so very sad that we were not able to see or talk to Bob prior to his passing to convey our love and concern for him.



We Miss You and Bob so much. It is heartbreaking that we do not know where Bob is buried. We know he is not in his place beside you at the Houston Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. But since your marriage was sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, we know You and Bob are happy together in Heaven forever. We know that you both enjoyed being members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. You helped guide the young women and men, helped with the food pantry, and always welcomed the new Missionary's into your home. Bob had an illustrious career in the Marines, retiring as a Major in 1968. You and Bob enjoyed attending holiday gatherings and the annual ball of the Eastex Attachment of the Marine Corps League in Houston. In addition, you both were so very proud of your children's service to this country in both the Air Force and Marines, serving in Vietnam and Iraq.



December 4th would be your 89th birthday. Our holidays will never be the same. You were the glue that held this family together. As usual, every Christmas we traveled from Atlanta, Louisville, Temple and Houston. We all got to cherish a week with you and Bob. We miss our daily and weekly phone calls to check in on you both. Every month, several of us came and stayed several days. We cherished the time we were able to spend with you and it all ended way too soon. You and Bob knew everyone's love.



Mom, we know we are so lucky to have had you. Bob, we know we are so lucky to have you in our lives for over 30 years. We will cherish our memories every day with you both - helping us whenever we needed a person to listen or a recipe we could not remember.



It will be very hard this holiday season with the house empty, but we do have great memories of you and Bob and all the time we had shared over the past 30 years. We will hold you in our hearts forever.



Love always and we miss you every day: Joncia & Clarence, Rodney & Patsy, Gerald & Lynne, Timothy & Leah and your long-awaited precious grandchildren - Jack & Lily



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store