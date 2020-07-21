1/1
Ruth Lansford
1928 - 2020
Ruth G. Lansford died peacefully in her bed on June 21, 2020, after a 3 year battle with Alzheimer's Dementia at Grace Care Center of Katy, TX, she was 91.

Ruth was the youngest of eleven children born to William Holmes Willieford and Mary Martisha Prentise on July 22, 1928, in Yarnaby, OK.

Ruth is survived her son Cecil Bickford; her husband of 56 years, Bob Lansford and his children Dona Morgan Ament, Susan Couch, and Charles Lansford; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Ruth retired from ATT after 40 years of service. She and Bob built their retirement home 29 years ago on Lake Conroe. She loved Tennis and her daily walks in the hills of Corinthian Point in Willis, TX. She had a goal of 20 miles a week.

All that knew her, loved and admired her life, may she rest in peace forever.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 21 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Metcalf Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
