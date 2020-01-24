Ruth Ola Fultz Brooke was born on August 31, 1921 in the rural home of her mother and father, Selma Zoey and Horace Benton Fultz, near Conroe in Montgomery County, Texas. She attended grammar and high school in the Conroe school system with perfect attendance throughout, and graduated in 1939 as salutatorian of her class. She went on to study home economics at Texas State College for Women. She was united in marriage to Clyde Andrew Brooke, Jr. of Conroe on February 1, 1942 and then completed her degree at the University of Texas, Austin. Her post World War II life was spent as a mother and homemaker and later as a teacher in several school systems, including Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, Spring Branch District in Houston, Texas and the New Orleans Public School System.

While she always maintained "Once a Texan, always a Texan," the majority of her life was associated with Hancock County, Mississippi, where she and her husband Clyde purchased cutover longleaf pine timber land which had reminded them of the "Big Thicket" of East Texas. Her final years were spent on this acreage, known as "Brookewood," which she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Clyde, her husband of 67 years, as well as her brothers, Maurice Lee Fultz and Kelton Benton Fultz. She is survived by her son, Judd Michael Brooke, of Hancock County, and her grandson James Michael Brooke, his wife Jacquline and great granddaughter Fiona Brooke, all of Norton, Virginia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Maureen Fultz Winn, Sue Carol Woodson Delmore, Robert Wayne Fultz, Lonnie Lee Fultz and Tina Janeen Fultz and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Her 98 plus years gave her wisdom and a perspective that few enjoy. She attributed her health and longevity to hard work as a child and throughout her life. Her advice to young people was "Work hard, save, and invest" and "Keep your eyes and ears open and your mouth shut, and you may learn something."

She will be missed by all who knew her, and will not be forgotten. Private arrangements are pending. Any acknowledgement of her life can be made through a donation to the Leetown Volunteer Fire Department of Hancock County, Mississippi, or to Wildlife Mississippi.

