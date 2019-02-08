Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruthalee Barksdale.

Ruthalee Barksdale, 77 years young, born November 17, 1941 in Laird Hill, Texas and passed away in her home in Montgomery, Texas on February 7, 2019. She was one of four children born to Ruth Anderson and Roy Lee Faulkner. She married Kenneth Otis Barksdale February 5, 1960. They were married for 44 wonderful years. They had two daughters and lived in Houston, Texas until they retired and moved to Montgomery, Texas in 1990.

Ruthalee graduated from San Jacinto High School and took secretarial courses. She was also certified in Home Health Care and Newborn Care. She worked for several home builders and retired from Clorox Corporation. She was an active member of the Dacus Baptist Church and loved her church family. She loved attending the Red Hat Group and the Keep on Keeping on Group. Her hobbies were painting, gardening, family and her dogs Misty and Daisy; but she also loved everyone else's dogs too. There was not a dog on Denn Rd that didn't know Ruthalee's house.

She is preceded in death by: her husband Kenneth Otis Barksdale, mother Ruth Anderson, Step Father Grady Anderson, father Roy Lee Faulkner, sisters Gwendolyn Guillory, Darleen Storm, and her brother Wayne Faulkner.

Survived by: Two Daughter's Dorothy Pawalowski & her husband Allan, Linda Barnes & her husband Jim. Five Grand Children: Jesse Pawalowski & his wife Megan, Michael Pawalowski & his wife Tayler, Danyelle Barnes Smith & her husband John, Kenneth-James "KJ" Barnes, and Promise Demoure. Two Great-Grand Children: Braelyn Pawalowski & Maddox Pawalowski. Her Aunt Relda Davidson, and Very special friends Betty Jo Morgan, Mark & Gina Hollie, Sally West, and LouAnn Phillips. She had multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Road Conroe, Texas 77303 from 2:30 to 6:00 in the chapel.

The funeral service will be on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Dacus Baptist Church 5403 FM 1486, Montgomery, Texas 77356 at 11:00am Brother Chris Zeller and Chaplin Jude Sivcoski will be officiating. Interment to follow to Bethel Road Cemetery.