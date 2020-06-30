Ruthie Mitchell

Ruthie Allyene Mitchell, 83, was born on June 22, 1937 in Conroe, Texas to Joe and Beatrice Long and she passed away on June 28, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma.

Ruthie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Mitchell; brother, Charles Bubba Long.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa West and husband Dana, Tami Jones and husband David; grandchildren, Brandon West, Brian West and wife Jessica, Britt West and wife Cassidy, Bethany Hanusch and husband Levi and Jacob Jones and wife Ally; brother, Donnie Long; sister, Bettie Patterson; as well as ten great grandchildren, Tyler, Kansas, Kaydence, Aibree, Corbin, Callie, Van, Judson, Walker and Lainey.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00am at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas.

Ruthie loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; she loved her church and was a great "prayer warrior" who was faithful to her family and her church, many will miss her.