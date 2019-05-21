Samuel Clyde Adair Jr, born on March 24, 1927, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 92.

Born in Nocona,Texas, Sam grew up with 7 brothers and sisters on a farm near there. He was drafted into the navy at 17 years of age to serve our country in the Korean War. After his service in the Navy, he was honorably discharged and traveled to Ft. Worth to attend Texas Wesleyan College. There, he lived with his grandmother Callie Reynolds. While living with her, Sam met his true love Doris Giles who lived just across the street. They married in 1950 and spent 69 awesome years together. He was re-drafted in 1952 and served in the Navy until being honorably discharged in 1954. Sam finally graduated with a degree in Geology from the University of Texas and started his career at Esso. Sam and Doris lived in several places in the US where they had two children, Sam and Donna.

In 1963, Esso Libya offered him the chance to work in Tripoli, Libya. After many unusual experiences including survival of the "The Six Day War" when Gaddafi took over, they lived there for 6 years and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Africa.

Esso Europe transferred him to England in 1970 where he enjoyed the fine English customs and developed an attraction for antique clocks and high tea. After 8 years in England, Esso Norway moved him to Stavanger, Norway. Sam loved this beautiful country and the friendly people there. He was very involved with the church there started by ex-pats. Sam came back to the US in 1980 to finish his career with Exxon after 35 years of service.

Sam lived a full and blessed life with lots of travel and adventure. He had walked closely with God and everywhere he went he shared his love of Christ. Furthermore, Sam was one of the founding members of Walden Community Church and helped build it from the ground up in 1982. Sam was admired by his friends, family and coworkers for his integrity, core values and strong work ethic. He never missed a day of work which was commemorated by an award that Exxon gave him after 35 years' service without a sick day. Sam will be missed, but he is in a much better place with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Preceded in death by his parents Samuel Clyde Adair and Lorene Boyles and grandson Mark Daniel Adair, he is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Adair, his son Samuel Clyde Adair, daughter Donna Sue Adair Frenzel, granddaughter Heather Adair Rohani and grandsons Christopher Robert Fraizer and Bryan Adair Fraizer.

Funeral service for Samuel C. Adair Jr. will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to service. Interment will follow service at Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com