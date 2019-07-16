Samuel Hernandez Pizano of Conroe, 53, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cherry Hill Circle in Conroe Texas. He passed away doing what he loved, while showing his hard working character that we all came to know so well.

He leaves behind a wife of 35 years, Maria Hernandez Ayala; his two sons, Victor Hernandez and Samuel Hernandez; his daughter in law, Marlen Hernandez;

his two grandchildren, Juliana Hernandez and Hank Hernandez; Father, Cipriano Hernandez Becerril; 3 brothers & 3 sisters, Jorge Hernandez, Salvador Hernandez, J. Merced Hernandez, Soledad Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Elena Hernandez; and many close friends. Samuel was brought into this world by his father Cipriano Hernandez and his late mother Maria Luz Pizano on August 4, 1965 in El Timbinal, Guanajuato Mexico. He grew up with his siblings including late brother Esteban Hernandez in El Timbinal. Helping care for his family since the early age of 10 he decided to try his luck at a better life at the age of 16 by coming to the United States. On February 17, 1984 he joined in marriage with Maria Hernandez in El Timbinal that lasted 35 years. Samuel decided to raise his family in his wifes' birth town and in the process became a beloved person of El Rancho Nuevo, Michoacan. In 1993 he was able to bring his family with him to Conroe, Tx and give his family a new world opportunities. From his first days in Texas till his last, he worked in the tree cutting business for C. M Joslin, Cotton Utility and Hernandez Tree Service. Samuel traveled to Mexico every chance he had to reconnect with old friends and enjoy the holidays with loved ones as well as going to jaripeos, playing poker, going bird hunting and going to Araro to fulfill his promise to the Saint of Araro. Samuel loved to spend his free time growing and caring for plants in his yard, taking his grandchildren places, having family reunions, and being a connoisseur of firearms. The Hernandez family would like to thank everyone that has shown their support in this difficult time. We extend a welcome to all who knew him that would like to pay respect. Thank you.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:00PM - 8:30PM at McNutt Funeral Home 1703 Porter Rd. Conroe, TX 77301. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 - 9:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 109 N Frazier St. Conroe, TX 77301