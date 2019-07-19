Sandra Jean McMurry ("Sandi" to friends and "Mimi" to grandchildren), age 79, of Montgomery, passed away July 13, 2019 at Woodhaven Village in Conroe, surrounded by family and caregivers. Sandi was born September 20,1939 in Palestine, Texas to parents Oleta and Hoyt Toland. She was married on her birthday in 1986 to Fred McMurry of Houston and Midland. The loved golf, cruise travel, and participating in the Walden Follies. Sandi enjoyed singing with her church choir and hosting large gatherings, where everything looking just right. She was loved by all who knew her, always serving others before herself. Sandi is preceded in death by her mother Oleta Hall and stepfather C.W. Hall of Tyler, Texas, and her sister Linda Mundy of Fort Worth. She is survived by her children Deborah Wendt of Arlington, Rebecca Rector of Lytle, James Rector of North Richland Hills, as well as stepchildren Doug McMurry of San Antonio and Missy Shelton of Houston. Sandi "Mimi" was blessed with 12 grandchildren (one preceded in death), 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at April Sound Church, 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South in Montgomery, Texas 77356 with reception to follow.