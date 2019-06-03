Demmerle - Sandra Jean (Shaw), 82, of Montgomery, Texas, on May 24, 2019, loving mother of Karen (Demmerle) Krull (Larry), Gregory S. Demmerle, and Michael J. Demmerle (Lisa), devoted sister of Stanley Shaw, James Shaw (deceased), and George Shaw (deceased), ex-wife of the late Albert J. Demmerle, her long-time best friend, passed away, peacefully, with her daughter by her side in Jacksonville, Florida. Sandra, the daughter of Edward Hedding Voorhees Shaw and Mildred Esther Williams, was raised in Tujunga, California, graduating from Verdugo Hills High School in 1953 and completing her AA degree in Fine Arts at Glendale College in 1956. She was a promoter of learning as a life-long student, library enthusiast, planetarium lecturer, and avid Jeopardy! fan. She will be remembered for her love of horses, many Scrabble games won, chocolate chip cookies baked, champion tennis skills, creative writing abilities, and her award-winning sculpture and mixed-media paintings. Most of all she will be remembered for her kind, selfless nature, thoughtfulness, Christian sensibilities, and eagerness to help others before helping herself. She left behind many extended family members and countless friends, all whom she loved dearly. She is grandmother of five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She will be most thought of for her staunch independence, positive outlook, and meaningful letter-writing; never forgetting birthdays or special occasions of those she knew.