Sandra Kay Biehle "Sandy". Born February 5, 1946. Passed away on January 2, 2020, at the age of 73. Sandy was born in Tucson, Arizona hometown Conroe, TX. She went to Central Union High, class of 64. A member of First United Methodist Church of Conroe. Sandy was a machinist / QC tech at EGC Corps, where she retired after 24 years. She loved hunting, fishing, baking, dancing and most of all she loved her family and many friends. Her smile will truly be missed.

Sandy was proceeded in death by husband Douglas W. Biehle Sr. Her two sons Douglas Wayne Biehle Jr and Derrick James Biehle. Parents Marie Rousseau and Larry Lusk.

Sandy is survived by her children Darrin and Tonna Biehle, Denise and Jason McCarty, and daughter n law Susan Biehle. Grandchildren Michael and Elani Biehle, Mason and Sarah McCarty, April and Hayden Trow, Brittany and Tommy Horne, Stormy Stilley, Tiffany Biehle, Tarrin Biehle and Zane Skiles. Great grandchildren Ashton, Layne, Easton, Hadley, Paityn, Jetlynn, Aubrie, Cheyenne, and Ella. Four god daughters, 14 god grandchildren, and two great god grandchildren. Siblings Paul and Carole Rousseau, Michael Rousseau, Dennis and Susan Lusk, David Lusk, Suzanne and Daniel Jenkins.

Sandy was aunt and great aunt to many, as well as had many cousins. Also her two good friends she had for many years Gwenda Mann and Lanora Green.

The family will receive family and friends at a visitation on January 10, 2020, from the hours of 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, in the Colonial Chapel of Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77301. January 11, 2020, a Celebration of Life service will be conducted in the Colonial Chapel of Cashner Funeral Home, starting at 10:00 am until 11:00 am. We invite you to leave written condolences on our website at www.cashnerconroe.com.