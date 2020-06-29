SANDRA Y. "SANDY" MCFADDEN-WILLIAMS
Sandra Y Mcfadden-Williams 49, born August 9, 1970 in Conroe, Texas moved to a new home on June 25, 2020 where there will be no more pain. Sandy was a beautiful soul and will be truly missed by many. Visitation, Friday 1-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Service will be held @ Jones Chapel Baptist Church 2034 FM 2854, Conroe, TX., Saturday 11:00am. Rev Lenard Allen, Jr officiant & eulogist. Final resting place Jones Chapel Cemetery, Conroe, TX.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 29 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
