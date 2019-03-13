Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara S. Rodriguez.

Sara S. Rodriguez, age 84, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side in Conroe, Texas. Sara is survived by her 6 children; Amelia R. Moreno, Manuel L. Rodriguez and wife Sylvia, Miroslava Rico and husband Gustavo, Dagoberto Rodriguez and wife Maria, Nancy Animas and husband Cosme, and Sara Barrera and husband Hugo, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was born February 21, 1935 in Brownsville Texas to Luis and Concepcion Salas.

Sara's greatest passion was her family. She enjoyed story time, taking about her childhood and the many adventures with her husband. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 5 pm - 8 pm followed by a Rosary at 8 pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10 am at Cashner Funeral Home Chapel.

Sara S. Rodriguez, edad 84, Falleció 12 de marzo de 2019, con su familia a su lado en Conroe, Texas. Sara es sobrevivido por su 6 Niños; Amelia R. Moreno, Manuel L. Rodriguez y su esposa Sylvia, Miroslava rico y su esposo Gustavo, Dagoberto Rodríguez y su esposa Maria, Nancy animas y su esposo Cosme, y Sara barrera y su esposo Hugo, 11 Nietos, 17 grandes nietos y 3 grandes nietos .

Nació el 21 de febrero de 1935, en Brownsville Texas hija de Luis y Concepcion Salas.

La mayor pasión de Sara era su familia. Disfrutó de la historia, teniendo sobre su niñez y las muchas aventuras con su marido. Era una esposa, madre y abuela dedicada .

La visitación será el viernes 15 de marzo, 2019 5pm - 8 PM seguido por un Rosario a las 8 pm en la casa funeraria Cashner. Los servicios funerarios serán el sabado 16 de marzo de 2019 a las 10 AM en la capilla de la funeraria Cashner.