Sarah Lynn Casey, affectionately known by all as Gurney, left this earth on May 7, 2020, surrounded by family in her Conroe, Texas home at the age of 78. Sarah was born in Cooper, Texas on December 3, 1941, to Velma South and Earl Hooten. She has three sisters: Cora Lee, Linda, Edna, and one brother, Wesley. Sarah moved to Houston in 1967 and had her first date with the love of her life, Steve Casey, on New Year's Eve in 1970. They lived most of their lives together in Conroe Texas. Sarah worked at Carters Nursery in Conroe for 30 years and had a love for flowers that were always beautifully displayed in and around their home. If there was one thing that Gurney loved, it was her family. She especially enjoyed our large family gatherings every year. She was proud of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids and could be heard bragging about them often. Gurney had a loving heart and a kind soul. She treated everyone like family and she never met a stranger. She always found a way to enjoy life and smile, no matter the circumstance. Sarah is preceded in death by her mother and father Velma and Earl; her sisters Cora Lee and Linda; her brother Wesley; and her beloved pets Tigger and Rusty. She is survived by her sister, Edna, and her children: son Robert and his wife Monica, daughter Teresa and husband Tom, son Danny and wife Sally, daughter Brenda and husband Michal, son JR and wife Keri, and daughter-in-law Denise and husband Michael. She has 17 grandkids that adored her and 28 great grandkids that enjoyed spending time with Gurney and all the treats she gave them.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 13 to May 26, 2020.