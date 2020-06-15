BORN FEBRUARY 20, 1960 in St Petersburg, FL. He was raised in Timmonsville, SC and passed away on June 5, 2020 in Conroe, TX after a hard battle of cancer. Scott was preceded in death by his parents Earl John Abendshein and Florence Naomi Burgess. He is survived by his wife Sandra Abendshein of 32 years and his 2 sons; Scott E. Abendshein (wife Carla Abendshein, granddaughters Violet Calhoun and Haley Abendshein) and son, Steven J. Abendshein. Scott is survived by his brother, Mark "Butch" Abendshein (wife Nancy O'Connor Abendshein, nephews Andrew Abendshein, Ralph Abendshein) of Houston TX. Brother Michael Yorke Abendshein (wife Carla Abendshein and nieces Angela Abendshein, Rachel Abendshein) of Beaufort, South Carolina. Sister April Lynn Hickson (Husband Steve Hickson, nephew Mathew Hickson, niece Ceilia Hickson) of Penrose North Carolina. Brother Earl John Abendshein Jr. and (Ann Eddleman, nieces Sarita West, Autumn Branson, Tiffany Kinney) of Mesquite TX. and numerous extended family. He moved from South Carolina to Texas where he found a job with The Loftis Company in Midland TX for over 36 years. He has worked as a driller/ foreman / supervisor in installation of cathodic protection system / corrosion control system and worked in numerous states. Scotts favorite hobby as a kid was digging up old bottles. Scott moved his family to Willis in 1994, where he raised his sons in the Willis Community. He spent a lot of time outdoors. He loved antiques and flea marketing. He was a hard worker, easy going simple man, and dedicated father. He like to BBQ and sit around bon fires with his friends and family. Scott liked a good old fashion yard party. He was an extremely proud father of two wonderful young men. When family tragedies occurred, he was there for family and friends. He was the rock and foundation of our family. Scott battled cancer in 2015 and again in 2020. He had just finished his chemo and was looking forward to healing, when bad news struck again. He fought hard to go back to work. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Browder Community Building located at 14865 County Line Road (and crosses Cedar Lane Loop) in Willis TX. The Abendsheins will be receiving friends and family after the memorial service at their home located at 14232 Cedar Lane Loop in Willis TX 77378. It will be an outdoor event for social distancing. Cool and casual attire is welcome. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.