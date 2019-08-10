Scott Cunningham, 50 years old, was born on September 12, 1968 to Caroline Keplar and Ralph Cunningham in Wichita, Kansas and passed away on August 6, 2019. Scott was a beloved community member, role model, loving father and family member. He was caring and generous towards everyone he knew. He was dedicated to doing the best he could in all aspects of his life. He was admired and loved by many. In addition to being committed to his professional career, his family and friends, he was a talented musician and songwriter, which brought joy to the community. He touched the lives of many and will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him. Scott was brought to Texas by Architectural Concrete Projects, Inc. in 1991 and was a Project Manager at GTT Construction since 2001. Affiliations: Mark Tullis, Donna Tullis, Jason Dodd, Kevin Kramer and Dennis Grones.

He is survived by his mother, Caroline Keplar and husband Al; children, Kayla Provost and Megan Cunningham; mother of his children, Misti Cunningham; step-children, Jessica Ruzicka and Courtney Ruzicka; grandchildren, Jordan Provost, Vaughn Stewart and Ella Grahm; siblings, Connie Phillips and Bo Cunningham; other survivors, Richard Phillips and Joshua Phillips.

A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. To leave the family a written condolence please visit www.cashnerconroe.com