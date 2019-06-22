Shane Bayless, 52, a loving father, son, uncle, and brother passed unto eternal rest surrounded by his loving family and many friends on June 21, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. His greatest love was for God and his children. Shane had an authentic zest for life and showed incredible generosity to family and friends. Born in Wichita, Kansas February 20, 1967, Shane attended Wichita State University where he received a B.S. in Accounting. He was a very active alumnus and financial supporter of the school as well as a committed "Shockers" fan. Shane was a licensed CPA and held multiple executive positions in the oil and gas industry in both Kansas and Texas. Shane was a member of The Woodlands Church in The Woodlands, TX for more than 10 years. He had a genuine passion for golf as a player and spectator. Shane is survived by his children, McKenna and Addison Bayless of The Woodlands, his parents, Stan & Mary Ellen Bayless of Wichita, KS, his brother, Craig Bayless and spouse, Liz and sister, Lori Stemple and spouse, Brian of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by his 2 nephews, Jake Bayless of Austin, TX and Brennan Stemple of Wichita, KS and 2 nieces, Marisa Bayless of Thornton, CO and Morgan Stemple of Louisville, KY. Please join us in celebrating the life of a man who loved his friends and family with all his heart, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at The Woodlands Church Chapel in the Woods, 1 Fellowship Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77384 on June 27th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to The First Tee of Greater Houston, www.thefirstteegreaterhouston.com.