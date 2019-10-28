Shanon Darlene McKinney

Obituary
On October 20, 2019, following a lengthy illness, God took Shanon's hand and led her Home. The family has opted for a private remembrance of Shanon's life. Shanon had so much love in her heart and soul and tried to shower that love on all who touched her life. Please remember her family in your prayers, and celebrate the beautiful memories you have. Shanon, we love you. We miss you. Be at peace, precious one. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com


Published on yourconroenews.com from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10, 2019
