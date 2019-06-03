Funeral Services for Sharon Hill Jennette, 68, of Conroe will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center at Willis High School with Dr. James Featherstone officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis.

Mrs. Jennette was born on November 29, 1950 in Conroe, Texas and passed away on June 1, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. She was a member of Mims Baptist Church. Sharon lived most of her life in Willis. She worked for the Willis Independent School District for 49 years and retired on May 31, 2019. Upon its completion, the new Willis ISD administration building will be named in her honor.

She is survived by her husband Ed Jennette of Conroe; her sister Karen Arnold of Willis; her cousin Ann Newton and husband Daryl of Highlands, Texas; sister-in-law Betty Lavender of Houston, Texas; daughters Patricia Gibson of Albany, Oregon, Medena Webb of Rio Vista, Texas, and Kathleen Tucker of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren Angula Gasperino and husband Nick, Erin Hampton and husband Jason, and Alicia Gibson, all of Oregon, Jim York and wife Angi, Jason York and wife Liana, Lacy Webb and husband Armando Rodriguez, Russell Steel, and Danielle Steel; stepson Shane Jennette and friend John Painbianco. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends and colleagues at Willis ISD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's honor may be made to the WISD Education Foundation, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, TX 77378. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com.