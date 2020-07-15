Sharon DeAnne Taylor Self, 82, passed away at her home on July 10, 2020 in Taylor Lake Village, TX. Sharon was born on April 30, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. Married on November 8, 1956 to her husband of 56 years. Sharon was a Godly woman, faithful friend, wonderful parent, and even better grandparent who loved her family and friends from the bottom of her heart. Sharon was affectionately called Honey by her grandchildren in which she had a close bond. During her full lifetime, she was the owner of National Pneumatic Supply, Liberty Sandblasting and other business adventures. Sharon enjoyed reading books, traveling, reupholstering, genealogy, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and thrifting at various times in her life. She enjoyed chaperoning at the Miss Texas USA pageants and working at election polling stations. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Jack Self, her parents, Bill and Monnell Taylor, her in-laws, Jack and Velma Self; her sister-in-laws, Glory Ann Self and Frances Taylor; and her brother, Steve Taylor. She is survived by her children Jaynie and Rick Hutchinson of Taylor Lake Village, TX, Karla and Pat Butler of Braselton, GA and Flint Self of Tomball, TX; her grandchildren Meganne and Chad Skinner, LeighAnna Hutchinson, Joshua Butler and Tanner Hogan, Morgan and Drew Garland, Dori Butler, Jayden Self; her great-granddaughter, Elliot Jane Skinner; her brother Phil Taylor; her brother in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and LaVonne Self, sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to her favorite charity: Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, 12919 Southwest Freeway, Suite 100, Stafford, TX 77477, please indicate donation In Memory of Sharon, or you may donate online at: http://give.candle.org/goto/InMemoryofSharon .