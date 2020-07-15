1/1
Sharon Self
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon DeAnne Taylor Self, 82, passed away at her home on July 10, 2020 in Taylor Lake Village, TX. Sharon was born on April 30, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. Married on November 8, 1956 to her husband of 56 years. Sharon was a Godly woman, faithful friend, wonderful parent, and even better grandparent who loved her family and friends from the bottom of her heart. Sharon was affectionately called Honey by her grandchildren in which she had a close bond. During her full lifetime, she was the owner of National Pneumatic Supply, Liberty Sandblasting and other business adventures. Sharon enjoyed reading books, traveling, reupholstering, genealogy, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and thrifting at various times in her life. She enjoyed chaperoning at the Miss Texas USA pageants and working at election polling stations. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Jack Self, her parents, Bill and Monnell Taylor, her in-laws, Jack and Velma Self; her sister-in-laws, Glory Ann Self and Frances Taylor; and her brother, Steve Taylor. She is survived by her children Jaynie and Rick Hutchinson of Taylor Lake Village, TX, Karla and Pat Butler of Braselton, GA and Flint Self of Tomball, TX; her grandchildren Meganne and Chad Skinner, LeighAnna Hutchinson, Joshua Butler and Tanner Hogan, Morgan and Drew Garland, Dori Butler, Jayden Self; her great-granddaughter, Elliot Jane Skinner; her brother Phil Taylor; her brother in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and LaVonne Self, sister-in-law, Barbara Taylor and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to her favorite charity: Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, 12919 Southwest Freeway, Suite 100, Stafford, TX 77477, please indicate donation In Memory of Sharon, or you may donate online at: http://give.candle.org/goto/InMemoryofSharon .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jul. 15 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved