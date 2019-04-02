Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shaun Thomas Reynolds.

Shaun Reynolds, 38 of Conroe passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1981 in Houston, Texas to John David and Debra Jo Reynolds.

Shaun was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Derek Reynolds, Dillon Reynolds, and Reece Reynolds, his siblings Tina Reynolds, Christy Lujan and husband Joe, and David Reynolds. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. Thursday before funeral services begin. Burial will follow in the Garden Park Cemetery. Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence for his family.