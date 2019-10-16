Shelly Lee Stapleton, loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born in Marshall, Texas on December 26, 1936, to the late, Lodie, Sr and Blix Stapleton. Shelly was a graduate of Galena Park High School and proudly served in the US Navy.

Shelly is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Andrews; and son, Steve Stapleton. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Deanna (Fontenot); daughters, Darla (Ennie III) Hickman and Denise (Michael) Ciardello; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law, Lodie, Jr. and Mary Jane Stapleton; along with countless nieces and nephews.

Shelly was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He was an excellent handy man, a kind and compassionate spirit, although his humor is what set him apart with his famous Shelly-isms. He was a Commercial Construction innovator, Outdoorsman, Gun enthusiast, Quarter Horseman, Cattleman, fisherman, golfer, furniture maker, cake baker, chocolate pie lover, knife maker, Indiana Jones, MacGyver and John Wayne all in one. Shelly's true love was serving others, and being surrounded by his family. His faith in God was evident in everything he did.

A rosary wake will be held Thursday, Oct. 17th, at 6:30 p.m. with a Funeral Mass on Friday, Oct 18th at 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096. A private family burial will follow at the San Jacinto Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, Shelly's request is to do something nice for a child today. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com