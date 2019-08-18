Shelton Lavern Ward, born on November 2, 1924, passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 94.

Shelton, with the help of his loving wife and children built, owned and operated Shelton's Restaurant in Conroe, TX from 1971 to 1980; which came to be a very successful family style restaurant. Some of his specialties were fried chicken and gravy, homemade dressing, cornbread sticks, and homemade preserves.

His joy was being in the kitchen with his wife. He loved working in his garden and was a fantastic "handyman" and there weren't too many things he couldn't fix. One of his favorite times was Christmas - making fudge and divinity and sharing many Santa memories with family and friends.

Shelton was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe and a former member of Golden Rods of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Magnolia. He enjoyed preparing the dumpling dinner for the church fundraiser. Father Frank Jones of St. Mathias, became a special part in Shelton and Lillian's life.

Dad, we will celebrate your life in many ways, and Blue Bell will always be a part of that.

"We love you the most", but your wave will always be the last goodbye.

Preceded in death by his Wife; Lillian Marie Ward, Granddaughter; Keslie Smith, Son-in-law; Clifford Smith, Mother; Beulah Futch Ward Yarborough, Father; William Allen Ward, Brothers; A.Z. Ward, Allen Ward, Lewis Ward, Joe Bob Ward, Sisters; Fae Bedford, Beulah Mae Corley, Vivian Coleman, Shelton is survived by Sons; Gary Ward and wife Renae, Steve Ward and wife Jennifer, Daughters; Belinda Lightsey and husband Gene, Trina King and husband Robert, Junell Smith, Grandchildren; Shawn Ward, Eric Ward

Shelton Seph Ward, Gregory Ward, Richelle Conkling, Colton King, Ty Smith, Step Grandchildren; Justin King, Roan King, Christina Scifo ,Bryan Pierce, Darrell Lightsey, Joseph Lightsey, Great Grandchildren; Brooke Ward, Mason King, Zoey, Diesel and Lincoln Conkling, Stephen Ward, Luke Ward, Step Great Grandchildren; Maddie, Walker and Ambergis King, Grant Lightsey, Sister; Dallie Mendel, and many nieces, nephews, and more family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

There will be a private family Interment.

