Shelton N. "Pollard Obituary" Pollard (1955 - 2019)
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
22701
(540)-321-4778
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Shelton Pollard was born on September 21, 1955 in Culpeper, Virginia and passed away peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas on September 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kate, three children Karen, Preston and Mark, and nine grandchildren.

After serving in the United States Air Force, Shelton worked for Robbins & Myers for over 30 years. In his work and his community, he built a strong network of loving and loyal friendships. He was known for his lively spirit, his generosity and his infectious laughter.

A memorial service will be held at Tibbs Funeral Home in Culpeper, Virginia on October 10 at 2 pm. A celebration of life in Conroe will be planned and announced at a later date.


