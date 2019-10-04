Shelton N. "Shelton N. Pollard Obituary" Pollard

Shelton Pollard was born on September 21, 1955 in Culpeper, Virginia and passed away peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas on September 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kate, three children Karen, Preston and Mark, and nine grandchildren.

After serving in the United States Air Force, Shelton worked for Robbins & Myers for over 30 years. In his work and his community, he built a strong network of loving and loyal friendships. He was known for his lively spirit, his generosity and his infectious laughter.

Services will be held at Penuel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Brandy Station, VA on October 10 beginning at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held in Conroe at a later date.


