Shirleen Friery, 74, passed away June 16, 2020 in Fort Smith, AR.. She was born November 30, 1945 in Houston, TX to William Henry Hill and Edith (Wood) Hill. Shirleen loved her sons, and she attended Haven Heights Baptist Church. She was a faithful Christian and she loved studying God's word.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; Roland C. "George" Friery, and Joseph Smith. She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Meredith Jean "Sissy" Powers and Calvin Ray Hill.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Friery of Van Buren and Matthew Friery of Fort Smith; one brother, Wesley Hill of Colorado.; and grandchildren, Emma Friery, Ella Friery, and Elijah Friery

Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Cremation services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society.

