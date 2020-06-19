Shirleen Friery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirleen Friery, 74, passed away June 16, 2020 in Fort Smith, AR.. She was born November 30, 1945 in Houston, TX to William Henry Hill and Edith (Wood) Hill. Shirleen loved her sons, and she attended Haven Heights Baptist Church. She was a faithful Christian and she loved studying God's word.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; Roland C. "George" Friery, and Joseph Smith. She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Meredith Jean "Sissy" Powers and Calvin Ray Hill.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Friery of Van Buren and Matthew Friery of Fort Smith; one brother, Wesley Hill of Colorado.; and grandchildren, Emma Friery, Ella Friery, and Elijah Friery

Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Cremation services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 19 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved