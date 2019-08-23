Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Hogue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Hogue, beloved wife and mother, passed awy on July 26, 2019 in Montgomery, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 4, 1934 in Council Grove, Kansas to Harvey Russel and Alice irene Carson, the youngest of seven children. After graduating from Council Grove High School in 1952, Shirley attended Emporia State Teachers College, receiving her B.S. Education degree in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart Gary Hogue in 1955, a loving marriage that would fluorish for 63 years. Shirley's teaching career started with a year long stint in a classic one room schoolhouse outside Council Grove and ended when she became pregnant with her first child, David in 1959. Two daughters soon followed, Leslie and Johanna. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother for the rest of her life, providing support and stability for her family through the many relocations across the country as Gary built his career with Shell Oil Company to support the family. She was very creative and enjoyed painting, needlework, and quilting. She was also an accomplished seamstress. Shirley had an active social life playin in Bridge and Canasta groups and was a founding member of the Bentwater Ladies Organization. She was a long time regular with her Tuesday group of friends who enjoyed good conversation and laughter for over forty years. Shirley returned to her career when the kids were older as a substitute teacher in the Spring school district. She is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren and three greatgrand kids. Shirley was interred in Forest Park Cemetery in The Woodlands on August 10, 2019. She will be missed by all who have known and loved her.

