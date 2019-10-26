Shirley Inez Froehlich (Grandma, as she was affectionately called by so many), 91, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home in the presence of her family. Born March 5, 1928 at her parent's home in the Heights area of Houston, Texas. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ada Scherffius; her sister, Winnifred Ann Price; husband Theodore Froehlich; great-granddaughter Marilyn Abbigail Young; grandson, Harvey Lee Green.

Left to cherish countless memories are her daughters, Judy Okert of Montgomery, Texas and Hallie Garrison and husband Faron of Floresville, Texas; son, Gary Froehlich and best friend Ann Hodges of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Gregg Konzem and wife Andrea; William Froehlich and wife, Rene of Cleveland, Texas; and honorary daughter Susan Konzem. Grandma will also be missed every day by her grandchildren Randi Froehlich Murphy and husband Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Angela Konzem Ford and husband Steve Ford; Beckie Morgan Warren and husband Buddy Paul Warren; George Morgan and wife Jennifer; Carol Morgan and husband Mark Blalock; Janet Morgan Alexander and husband Mark; Bridgit Morgan Sigford and husband Justin; all of Conroe, Texas and Shirley Morgan Bridgeman and husband Michael of Yuma, Arizona.

Shirley was the matriarch of six generations, and the true heart of our family. She will be missed by so many.

A visitation will be held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 S, The Woodlands, TX 77384, on Wednesday, October 20 from 9-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023, at 2:00 p.m. following the funeral service.