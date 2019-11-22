Shirley was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left her earthly body on November 21, 2019 in Conroe, Texas just 2 days short of her 86 th birthday, and will be forever missed by those she left behind. Shirley was born November 23, 1933 in Bowie, Maryland.

Preceding Shirley in death were her parents Maurice E. Curtin and Rose Marie Curtin Rodenhauser of Bowie, Maryland; her sisters Rose Ann Curtin of Bowie, Maryland, Joan Rodenhauser of Vero Beach, Florida and Doris Carrick of Bowie, Maryland; her husband, John Earl Mauney of Conroe, Texas and her daughter Pam Little Williamson Welch of Beaumont, Texas. Surviving Shirley are her daughters Penny Little Wyatt and husband Kenneth and Angelia Gail Belsan and husband Lee and her son Jack Morris Little and wife Cheryl. Grandchildren are Daintee Hurst Dietz and husband John of Cypress, Texas; Zack Hatten Little and wife Elizabeth of Silverdale, Washington; Brock Morris Little and wife Leah of College Station, Texas and Glenn Robert Little of Charlotte, North Carolina. Great grandchildren include Zack and Lisa's children Henri, Alec, Greyson and Mariella and Daintee and John's daughters Ashley and Alexandra Dietz. Her brother Eric Rodenhauser of Arlington, Virginia also survives.

Shirley and her husband John had a long and successful commercial tree farm and tree nursery consulting business that they built together and ran for over 25 years. After retiring, and following John's death, Shirley became very involved in grief counseling. This was initially for her own benefit then she was invited to begin leading a sponsored local grief support group. She continued her grief support work up until just a few months before her death. She was also very involved with the local Republican Women's Club and enjoyed selling items at her antique booth at Mimi's Antiques.

Shirley came to Texas from Maryland at the age of 19 with her husband and a six week old baby girl. She loved making Texas her permanent home.

A visitation for Shirley will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A celebration of life will occur Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Whispering Pines Cemetery.