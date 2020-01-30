Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley May. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Horn May went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Spring, Texas on June 27, 1936. She was 83. She was the daughter of William Christian Horn and Mabel Scott both of Spring. For the last nineteen years, she lived in San Antonio to be close to her Grandchildren. She is survived by her son Allen Kyle May of Boerne, TX. Grandson Kendall Edward May of Boerne, TX and Luke Sterling May also of Boerne, TX. Plus many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Rev. Edward James May and son Cary May. She was also proceeded in death by her sister Dora Mobley, sister Dorothy Green, Sister Inez Walker, and Brother Bill Dietz. Shirley graduated from The University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas with a degree in education. Shirley was a school teacher in the northwest Houston area for 32 years. She was an accomplished pianist and played along side Edward in all the churches he pastored. Shirley never met a stranger. She always had a story to tell. She like to sew and do crossword puzzles. Everyone has a story about Shirley which meant she touched so many lives. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to The George W. Truett / Edward J. May Scholarship at the Truett Seminary at Baylor University. The family is adding Shirley's name to the scholarship as well since they were such a team spreading the gospel of Christ. The family will greet friends 5-8pm, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. A funeral servcie will be 2pm, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home Chapel, Tomball. Truett Seminary One Bear Place Box 97026 Waco, TX 76798



Published on yourconroenews.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, 2020

